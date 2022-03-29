AMH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.20, changing hands as high as $40.25 per share. American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMH's low point in its 52 week range is $33.30 per share, with $44.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.