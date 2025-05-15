$AMGN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMGN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $267,619,952 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMGN:
$AMGN Insider Trading Activity
$AMGN insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M REESE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,936 shares for an estimated $10,233,747.
- JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122
- MURDO GORDON (EVP, Global Commercial Ops) sold 8,771 shares for an estimated $2,585,644
- ESTEBAN SANTOS (EVP, Operations) sold 8,711 shares for an estimated $2,550,903
- DEREK MILLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,024 shares for an estimated $593,933.
- NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807
- MATTHEW C. BUSCH (VP, Finance & CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $279,690
$AMGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,325 institutional investors add shares of $AMGN stock to their portfolio, and 1,441 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 10,205,899 shares (+157.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,179,647,833
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,922,800 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $910,598,340
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,807,767 shares (+1086.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $471,176,390
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,489,446 shares (+1686.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $464,036,901
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,458,208 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $454,304,702
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,294,292 shares (+51.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $403,236,672
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,257,138 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $327,660,448
$AMGN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/16 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 02/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
$AMGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMGN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
$AMGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AMGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $305.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $315.0 on 05/02/2025
- An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $305.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $294.0 on 03/05/2025
