Stocks

Amgen's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 21, 2025 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $149.1 billion, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is renowned for its innovative human therapeutics across oncology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and nephrology. With a robust product portfolio, including blockbusters like Enbrel, Prolia, Repatha, and Neulasta, and a strong pipeline of cancer drugs, Amgen continues to drive growth through cutting-edge science, strategic acquisitions, and biosimilar development.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect AMGN to report a profit of $4.15 per share, up 4.8% from $3.96 per share in the prior year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, Amgen exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 5.6%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the world's largest biotech drugmaker to post EPS of $20.61, reflecting a 3.9% increase from $19.84 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

AMGN has risen 5% over the past 52 weeks, slightly lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX5.4% gain. However, the stock has outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLV2.1% dip over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of AMGN climbed 6.5% following its Q4 2024 earnings release on Feb. 4 due to a strong earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $5.31 and revenue of $9.1 billion, both exceeding analyst expectations. Year-over-year, EPS grew 13% and revenue rose 11%, while operating margin jumped to 26.5%. Standout product performances, including a 45% year-over-year increase in Repatha sales to $606 million and $460 million in sales from newly acquired Tepezza, reinforced investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus rating on AMGN stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys,” one "Moderate Buy," 12 "Holds,” one "Moderate Sell," and two "Strong Sells.” The average analyst price target for AMGN is $321.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16% from current levels. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.