Amgen's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $149.1 billion , Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) is renowned for its innovative human therapeutics across oncology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and nephrology. With a robust product portfolio, including blockbusters like Enbrel, Prolia, Repatha, and Neulasta, and a strong pipeline of cancer drugs, Amgen continues to drive growth through cutting-edge science, strategic acquisitions, and biosimilar development.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect AMGN to report a profit of $4.15 per share , up 4.8% from $3.96 per share in the prior year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, Amgen exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 5.6%.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the world's largest biotech drugmaker to post EPS of $20.61, reflecting a 3.9% increase from $19.84 in fiscal 2024 .

AMGN has risen 5% over the past 52 weeks, slightly lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 5.4% gain . However, the stock has outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLV ) 2.1% dip over the same period.

Shares of AMGN climbed 6.5% following its Q4 2024 earnings release on Feb. 4 due to a strong earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $5.31 and revenue of $9.1 billion, both exceeding analyst expectations . Year-over-year, EPS grew 13% and revenue rose 11%, while operating margin jumped to 26.5%. Standout product performances , including a 45% year-over-year increase in Repatha sales to $606 million and $460 million in sales from newly acquired Tepezza, reinforced investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus rating on AMGN stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys,” one "Moderate Buy," 12 "Holds,” one "Moderate Sell," and two "Strong Sells.” The average analyst price target for AMGN is $321.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16% from current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.