Amgen's Phase 3 Study: BLINCYTO Plus Chemotherapy Improves Survival In Pediatric B-ALL Patients

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced new data from a Phase 3 study demonstrating that adding BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) to chemotherapy significantly improves disease-free survival (DFS) in newly diagnosed pediatric patients with National Cancer Institute (NCI) standard risk (SR) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) of average or higher risk of relapse.

According to the company, the study met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival or DFS and study randomization was terminated early based on the recommendation from the data and safety monitoring committee due to the benefit observed in the BLINCYTO arm compared to the chemotherapy-only arm.

Overall, the 3-year disease-free survival was 96.0% for patients treated with chemotherapy plus BLINCYTO compared to 87.9% for those treated with only chemotherapy. The hazard ratio (HR) was 0.39, indicating a 61% reduction in the risk of disease relapse, secondary malignant neoplasm or remission death with BLINCYTO. At 3 years, more patients remained alive and cancer free when treated with BLINCYTO plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone.

The addition of BLINCYTO to chemotherapy in standard risk patients resulted in outcomes similar to those previously achieved in only the most favorable pediatric risk subsets. Among SR-Average patients, 3-year DFS was 97.5% for patients treated with BLINCYTO compared to 90.2% for those treated with only chemotherapy. For SR-High patients, 3-year DFS was 94.1% for those treated with BLINCYTO compared to 84.8% for those treated with only chemotherapy.

The company noted that safety results are consistent with the known safety profile of BLINCYTO. BLINCYTO has demonstrated a positive balance of benefits and risks, with only 0.3% of first courses associated with Grade 3+ cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and 0.7% with seizures. A higher risk of infections was observed in the BLINCYTO arm.

