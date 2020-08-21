Amgen's New Kyprolis Combo Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Myeloma

Amgen AMGN announced that the FDA has approved a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for a three-drug combination regimen of its blockbuster multiple myeloma ("MM") drug, Kyprolis. The sBLA sought label expansion of Kyprolis in combination with J&J’s JNJ MM drug, Darzalex, and dexamethasone (DKd) as second to fourth-line treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) MM. The combo therapy will be available in two dosing regimens — once weekly and twice weekly.

The recent approval was based on encouraging data from the phase III CANDOR study, which demonstrated improvement in progression-free-survival in patients receiving DKd combo compared to Kyprolis plus dexamethasone (Kd) alone. Treatment with DKd led to a reduction in the risk of progression or death by 37% in patients with relapsed or refractory MM.

Please note that three different Kyprolis combination regimens are already approved for treating r/rMM in similar treatment setting. Kyprolis is also approved as monotherapy for r/rMM in second or later-line settings.

The Kyprolis combination regimen is under review in China for a similar indication. Amgen has a collaboration with BeiGene BGNE for commercialization of Kyprolis n China.

Shares of Amgen have declined 1% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 2.7%.

Kyprolis recorded sales of $533 million in the first half of 2020, reflecting growth of 4.1% year over year. We note that sales of the drug were adversely impacted due to lower multiple myeloma patient visits to doctors amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, we note that Kyprolis is facing increased competition from other available MM drugs including Bristol-Myers Squibb’s BMY Revlimid and Pomalyst, and several recently approved products. Moreover, two generic drugmakers are trying to get approval for a generic version of Kyprolis. Label expansion of the drug in different combination regimens and treatment settings are likely to help the company to offset some of these competitions.

