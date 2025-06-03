Amgen's Imdelltra Cuts Lung Cancer Death Risk by 40% in Phase III

Amgen AMGN announced encouraging new data from its interim analysis of the global late-stage study evaluating Imdelltra (tarlatamab-dlle) for treating patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC), who progressed on or after one line of platinum-based chemotherapy.

According to the updated interim analysis results, SCLC patients treated with Imdelltra experienced a 40% reduction in the risk of death. Treatment with the drug also significantly extended median overall survival (OS) by more than five months compared with standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy.

At the median follow-up of 11.2 months for Imdelltra and 11.7 months for the control group, results from the global phase III DeLLphi-304 study demonstrated a median OS of 13.6 months in the Imdelltra group compared with the 8.3 months observed in the SOC group. The drug also showed a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) compared with SOC chemotherapy.

Amgen’s Imdelltra was overall well-tolerated and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with its known profile. Most adverse events related to treatment were mild to moderate in severity.

We remind investors that in April 2025, Amgen announced that the phase III DeLLphi-304 study evaluating Imdelltra for the SCLC indication met its primary endpoint of OS and key secondary endpoint of PFS at the planned interim analysis. Furthermore, Imdelltra demonstrated a significant improvement in patient-reported outcomes related to cancer-associated symptoms, including dyspnea and cough, compared with the control arm.

SCLC is an aggressive and highly lethal form of lung cancer, accounting for roughly 15% of more than 2.4 million global lung cancer cases annually. Despite initially responding well to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, most patients relapse within months. Overall, the five-year survival rate for SCLC remains low, at just 5-10% across all stages.

The updated data reinforces the drug’s potential in transforming patient outcomes and the SCLC treatment paradigm.

FDA Approval of AMGN’s Imdelltra for SCLC

Amgen’s Imdelltra, a delta-like ligand 3 targeting Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE) therapy, was approved by the FDA in 2024 for pre-treated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) patients under the accelerated approval pathway.

With this approval, Imdelltra became the first DLL3-targeting BiTE therapy that activates the patient's T cells to attack DLL3-expressing tumor cells. DLL3 is a protein that is expressed on the surface of SCLC cells in most patients. However, Imdelltra’s label includes a Boxed Warning for "serious or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicity.”

The drug recorded sales of $81 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing a sequential increase in sales of 21%, driven by volume growth.

The continued approval of Imdelltra will depend on the success of AMGN’s ongoing phase III DeLLphi-304 study, which will serve as the confirmatory study for the ES-SCLC indication.

Imdelltra is Amgen’s second FDA-approved BiTE molecule, the first being Blincyto, which is approved for treating B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Blincyto is a key contributor to Amgen’s top line and generated sales of $370 million in first-quarter 2025, rising 52% from the year-ago period, driven by broad prescribing across both academic and community segments.

