Markets

Amgen’s $28 billion deal is a reasonable gamble

December 12, 2022 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by Robert Cyran for Reuters ->

Reuters

 Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Biotechnology deals are always a gamble, and, on the face of it, Amgen’s $28 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics looks both risky and pricey. But large pharmaceutical companies can help catapult smaller drug firms into a new stage of development. Investors in the $150 billion drug buyer should give it the benefit of the doubt.

Amgen is largely buying Horizon for a drug named Tepezza, which helps a thyroid disease that affects eyesight. In the third quarter, the drug contributed more than half of the company’s revenue. The trouble is that growth in the medication’s sales have stalled. Revenue in the most recent quarter was $491 million, a decline from the first quarter.

Slowing growth is not what a company wants to see in a relatively new drug. And if the trajectory remains, Amgen will have paid too high a price. Though Horizon’s stock price had halved between April and November, when news of a potential deal leaked, Amgen is paying a 48% premium to that low price. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is down 4% year to date. Plus, Amgen is paying all-cash.

Still, analysts think that Horizon’s revenue should grow 12% annually. The company is expected to earn around $2 billion of operating profit in 2024. And Amgen thinks the combination will eventually generate $500 million of savings. Chalk this up and assume the combined company keeps Amgen’s low 12% tax rate, and the result is 8% return on investment by 2024, well above the industry’s weighted average cost of capital of 5%, according to data from NYU Stern School of Business.

There’s a good chance Amgen can do even better. Approximately 1 million Americans are diagnosed with the disease the drug treats every year, and it costs $14,900 a vial. Simple math suggests revenue could far exceed estimates. Plus sales have been impacted in part by supply chain hang-ups, but the company also has to convince surgeons that prescribing the medication is better than surgery. Amgen’s broad sales network and international presence can help both.

AstraZeneca’s $39 billion purchase of Alexion in 2020 shows how a larger firm can bring a pharma firm to the next level. Sales in Alexion’s drug this year should be $7 billion, a 16% jump from where they were when AstraZeneca bought it. If Amgen similarly helps Horizon, its deal will look like a reasonable wager.

Follow @rob_cyran on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Amgen on Dec. 12 said it had agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion. The acquirer will pay $116.50 per share in cash, or a 48% premium to Horizon’s closing price on Nov.29, the day before it said it was in talks over a sale. 

Horizon specializes in drugs for rare conditions. Its chief drug, Tepezza, is used to treat thyroid eye disease, and generated $491 million of revenue in the quarter ending Sept. 30, over half of the group’s total sales of $925 million.  

Amgen shares were unchanged at 9.36 a.m.(1436 GMT).

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HZNP
AMGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.