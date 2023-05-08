News & Insights

Amgen: Prolia Shows Greater Fracture Risk Reduction Than With Alendronate In Real-world Study

May 08, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) said new data from a real-world study of nearly half of a million postmenopausal women with osteoporosis in the U.S. medicare program showed Prolia injection reduced fracture risk in patients versus oral alendronate. Treatment with Prolia was also associated with greater reductions in fracture risk over time, the company noted.

Prolia is the first approved therapy that specifically targets RANK Ligand, an essential regulator of bone-removing cells. Amgen said these findings provide important insights into the effectiveness of Prolia versus oral alendronate on osteoporotic fracture outcomes in post-menopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture using real-world data.

