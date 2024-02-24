Amgen (XTRA:AMG) Price Target Increased by 6.91% to 288.68

The average one-year price target for Amgen (XTRA:AMG) has been revised to 288.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.91% from the prior estimate of 270.03 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.98 to a high of 367.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from the latest reported closing price of 269.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an increase of 197 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.57%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 451,727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,657K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 14,591K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,732K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,855K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,722K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,340K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,137K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,393K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,894K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 9.35% over the last quarter.

