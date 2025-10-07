Amgen Unveils New DTC Program, Cuts Cholesterol Drug Price by 60%

Amgen AMGN announced the launch of a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) program called AmgenNow, which will offer significant discounts on its marketed drugs. The company has initiated this DTC program with its blockbuster cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha, which will be available at a monthly price of $239 — a nearly 60% discount to its U.S. list price.

According to Amgen, this direct-to-patient price for Repatha is the lowest among the G-7 advanced economies. While DTC programs are designed specifically to cater to patients without health insurance, the company noted that AmgenNow will also be available to patients on high-deductible health plans or those who prefer paying with cash.

In a separate press release, the medication savings platform GoodRx GDRX announced that it is partnering with Amgen to offer Repatha at the same $239 price point across its 70,000 pharmacies nationwide.

The DTC launch does not come as a surprise, given political pressure on pharma companies to align drug prices in the country with those in other developed nations. AMGN also stated that AmgenNow will be accessible through TrumpRx.gov, a new federal purchasing platform that is expected to go live next year.

Repatha — A Key Revenue Driver for Amgen

Repatha sales have been encouraging since its commercial launch in 2015. During the second quarter of 2025, Amgen recorded $696 million from the drug’s sales, up 31% year over year, driven by improved access in the United States. The company expects Repatha to grow into a multi-billion-dollar franchise through 2030.

This discount announcement comes just a few days after Amgen reported positive data from a late-stage study, which showed that treatment with Repatha significantly reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in individuals without a prior history of heart attack or stroke.

AMGN Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of Amgen have gained 13% compared with the industry‘s 8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Big Pharma’s Attempts to Avoid Scrutiny

Since taking office, President Trump has been pressuring pharma companies to reduce drug prices and expand their domestic footprint. While Amgen has addressed the first problem through the unveiling of AmgenNow, it has been rapidly investing in new infrastructure in the country to solve the second one.

Last month, Amgen announced a $650 million investment to expand its manufacturing network in the United States. This builds on a series of recent domestic investments by the company, including a $600 million science and innovation center in California, a $900 million manufacturing expansion in Ohio and a $1 billion facility in North Carolina. These initiatives reinforce Amgen’s long-term commitment to bolstering its U.S. production and research capabilities.

Amgen’s recent announcements suggest that it may soon follow Pfizer’s PFE footsteps. Last week, PFE signed a landmark agreement with the Trump administration. Under the deal, Pfizer agreed to match the prices of its marketed drugs with those in other developed nations and extend substantial discounts to U.S. citizens purchasing through the upcoming TrumpRx.gov platform. In return, the company secured a three-year exemption from import tariffs on pharmaceutical ingredients, contingent upon expanding its domestic manufacturing operations. Pfizer plans to invest an additional $70 billion over the next few years to strengthen its U.S. research and production footprint.

Pfizer’s announcement has signaled a broader industry shift toward greater cooperation between the Trump administration and Big Pharma. We view the Amgen and Pfizer developments as a turning point — one that could ease regulatory and pricing pressures that have weighed on the industry since the onset of this year.

Amgen Inc. Price

Amgen Inc. price | Amgen Inc. Quote

AMGN’s Zacks Rank

Amgen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.