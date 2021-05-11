Amgen To Present Four Cardiovascular Research Abstracts

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) said Tuesday that it will present four cardiovascular research abstracts, including final data from the Repatha or evolocumab open label extension trial of patients living with HIV who have high cholesterol, as well as new data from FOURIER evaluating biomarkers of major cardiovascular events, including complex revascularization procedures.

The company will present additional abstracts, including a simulation comparing the impact of different LDL-C guidelines on CV risk reduction, as well as negative control outcomes to assess residual bias when comparing PCSK9 inhibitors to other treatments.

The company noted that it will present those analyses at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.21), May 15-17, 2021.

According to Amgen, the data in HIV confirm the safety and efficacy of Repatha across different patient populations and contribute to Amgen's PROFICIO program of clinical and real-world evidence studies investigating the impact of Repatha on cardiovascular disease.

Amgen recently passed the milestone of more than one million patients receiving Repatha worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.