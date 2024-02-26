News & Insights

Amgen To Open Manufacturing Site In Central Ohio; To Offer 400 Full-time Jobs

February 26, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) announced Monday the opening of its manufacturing site in Central Ohio, the newest in its global operations network and the most advanced facility to date.

The nearly 300,000-square-foot facility will employ 400 full-time staff. It also features open workspaces to foster collaboration and has been designed to meet the highest environmental sustainability standards, in support of Amgen's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for all operations by 2027.

In partnership with Columbus State Community College, Amgen is hosting an inaugural 18-month manufacturing apprenticeship at the site. This program, designed for those new to the field or changing careers, offers a blend of classroom and practical training, aiming to expand opportunities for skilled individuals without the requirement for a formal bachelor's degree.

