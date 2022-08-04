US Markets
Amgen to buy ChemoCentryx in $3.7 billion deal

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc AMGN.O said on Thursday it would buy ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O in a deal valued at $3.7 billion including debt to gain access to the company's blood disorder drug.

