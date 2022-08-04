Amgen to buy ChemoCentryx for $3.7 billion

Adds details on deal

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc AMGN.O said on Thursday it would buy ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O for $3.7 billion to gain access to the company's anti-inflammation drug.

Amgen will pay $52 per share in cash, which represents a premium of nearly 116% to ChemoCentryx's closing price on Wednesday.

ChemoCentryx makes Tavneos, a drug approved to treat patients with a rare form of blood vessel inflammation. The therapy brought in sales of $5.4 million in the first full quarter since its launch.

The company has three drugs in early-stage trials to treat inflammatory diseases and is also developing a cancer drug.

