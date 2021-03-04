US Markets
Amgen to buy cancer drug developer Five Prime Therapeutics for $1.9 billion

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITH

Drugmaker Amgen Inc will acquire cancer drug developer Five Prime Therapeutics for about $1.9 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

