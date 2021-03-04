Amgen to buy cancer drug developer Five Prime Therapeutics for $1.9 billion

March 4 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Amgen Inc AMGN.O will acquire cancer drug developer Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX.O for about $1.9 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

