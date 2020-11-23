Amgen Terminates Collaboration With Cytokinetics On Omecamtiv Mecarbil And AMG 594

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) said Monday that Amgen has elected to terminate the Collaboration and Option Agreement, dated December 20, 2006 between the companies and end its collaboration with Cytokinetics, effective May 20, 2021. Amgen plans to transition development and commercialization rights for omecamtiv mecarbil and AMG 594 to Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics said it will have no trailing royalty payment obligations to Amgen for either omecamtiv mecarbil or AMG 594.

Omecamtiv mecarbil is an investigational cardiac myosin activator, developed for the potential treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and was recently studied in GALACTIC-HF, a positive Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial.

AMG 594, a novel mechanism cardiac troponin activator, is in Phase 1 development for HFrEF and other types of heart failure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.