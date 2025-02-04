Biotechnology specialist Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 4, that topped analysts' consensus estimates. Analysts estimated Q4 adjusted EPS of $5.08 and revenue of $8.88 billion, but Amgen reported $5.31 in EPS and $9.1 billion in revenue, showcasing double-digit year-on-year growth in both metrics.

Overall, the quarter demonstrated Amgen's effective execution amid a competitive landscape.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $5.31 $5.08 $4.71 13% Revenue $9.1 billion $8.88 billion $8.2 billion 11% Operating margin 26.5% N/A 16.2% 10.3 pps Free cash flow $4.4 billion N/A $0.3 billion 1,367%

Amgen's Business Overview

Amgen specializes in biotechnology as it seeks to advance medical therapeutics. Its strategic focus encompasses diverse therapeutic areas, such as oncology and cardiovascular disease, with a robust pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Recent attention includes strategic acquisitions to bolster its presence in rare disease treatments. Success factors for Amgen include its ability to deliver novel therapeutics and manage competitive pressures from biosimilars.

Amgen's keen emphasis on acquiring and integrating high-potential businesses has paved the way for significant expansion. The integration of Horizon Therapeutics (acquired in October 2023), known for rare disease treatments, notably enhanced Amgen's portfolio. This acquisition aligns with its strategy of targeting niche, high-value markets, and it sustains Amgen's long-term growth objectives.

Quarterly Achievements

Amgen reported impressive progress across its product lines in Q4. The standout performer was Repatha, whose sales increased 45% year over year to $606 million thanks to effective volume growth strategies. Tepezza, acquired from Horizon, generated $460 million in sales for the quarter (up 3%). These products underscore Amgen's capacity to seize growth opportunities, particularly in rare disease markets. Additionally, the operating margin expanded to 26.5%, reflecting operational efficiencies.

Biosimilar competition continues to impose challenges, notably impacting legacy products like Neulasta and Enbrel. The sales of these drugs have eroded due to competitive pricing from biosimilar counterparts. However, Amgen proactively launched its own biosimilars, such as Rayos and Pennsaid, to retain its market footprint in lucrative drug categories, notably around prominent treatments like Avastin.

Amgen's free cash flow reached $4.4 billion in the quarter, positioning it well for strategic maneuvers like debt reduction. This accomplishment reflects disciplined capital management amidst continuous investment in R&D and manufacturing capacity enhancement, essential for meeting future demand and sustaining growth.

The quarter also recorded substantial changes due to the acquisition process. This affected financial figures such as GAAP operating income, which decreased to $7.3 billion for the fiscal year due to expenses related to these acquisitions. However, free cash flow and revenue growth affirm Amgen's strategic positioning.

Looking Ahead

Amgen's forward guidance anticipates continued growth, forecasting 2025 revenues between $34.3 billion and $35.7 billion, with adjusted EPS projected between $20 and $21.20. These projections signal sustained robust financial performance, despite anticipated competitive and regulatory headwinds.

Management emphasized its commitment to driving pipeline development, especially in emerging therapeutic areas like oncology and rare diseases. Updates on MariTide, Amgen's weight-reduction candidate that utilizes a version of the appetite- and blood sugar-reducing hormone known as GLP-1, are in the works. Amgen management said follow-up data from a mid-stage trial for the injectible drug and from a trial of the drug in people with diabetes, will be released in the second half of this year.

Investors should note Amgen's ongoing focus on strategic acquisitions and product pipeline expansion, key drivers in the upcoming quarters. The Horizon acquisition plays a central role in expanding the rare disease treatment portfolio. Amgen also aims to navigate pricing pressures by optimizing reimbursement strategies and delivering shareholder value amidst an evolving biotech landscape.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 176% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.