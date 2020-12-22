Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To EMA

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) said that it has submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for sotorasib. It is an investigational KRASG12C inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

The submission was based on the positive phase 2 results in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with KRAS G12C mutation from the CodeBreaK 100 clinical study, whose cancer had progressed despite prior treatment with chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy.

In the Phase 1 study, treatment with sotorasib provided durable anticancer activity with a positive benefit-risk profile.

The company submitted the New Drug Application of Sotorasib to U.S. FDA last week.

