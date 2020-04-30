Amgen Stock Jumps on Earnings, Covid-19 Trial Announcement

Shares of the biotech company Amgen jumped 1.2% in extended-hours trading Thursday after the company reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, and maintained its previously issued guidance for its full-year earnings for 2020.

Amgen (ticker: AMGN) reported earnings per share of $4.17 for the first quarter of 2020, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus estimate of $3.75. The company reported revenue of $6.2 billion, 11% higher than in the first quarter of 2019.

The company reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for 2020 revenue of $25 billion to $25.6 billion, and its previously issued guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share of $14.85 to $15.60.

In its earnings release, Amgen also said it would test its psoriasis drug Otezla in Covid-19 patients. A so-called PDE4 inhibitor, Otezla would be one of a number of approved anti-inflammatory drugs being tested to control inflammation in Covid-19 patients, including Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Kevzara, Roche Holdings’ (ROG.Switzerland) Actemra, and Eli LIlly’s (LLY) baricitinib.

“I am inspired by the many ways my colleagues at Amgen and others across the industry are stepping up to meet the greatest public health challenge of our lifetime,” Amgen CEO Robert A. Bradway said in a statement. “We are committed to an uninterrupted supply of our medicines to patients; advancing potential new medicines to treat serious diseases, including COVID-19; making a difference in the communities where we live and work; and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

The company said that it has paused enrollment in some clinical trials, and that “study start-up activities are continuing where possible.”

An investor call was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

