Amgen Stock Falls on a Weaker-Than-Expected Outlook

Shares of the biotech firm Amgen dropped slightly in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported solid earnings, but also issued a weaker-than-expected outlook for this year.

Amgen (ticker: AMGN) beat earnings expectations, reporting earnings per share of $3.64 for the 2019 fourth quarter, better than the FactSet consensus estimate of $3.41. The company’s revenues of $6.2 billion also beat analyst expectations, which analysts had pegged at $6 billion.

The company’s guidance for the full 2020 fiscal year, however, fell below what analysts had projected. Amgen said it expects non-GAAP earnings per share between $14.85 and $15.60. Analysts had estimated 2020 earnings of $16.19 a share, according to FactSet.

“We are entering a period of new product-driven revenue growth,” said Amgen CEO Robert A. Bradway in a statement. “Heading into 2020, our capital allocation priorities are clear, and we look forward to several important clinical data readouts from our innovative pipeline this year.”

Shares of Amgen dropped 3.2% after the market closed. The company is holding a conference call with investors at 5 p.m. ET.

Sales of Enbrel, the company’s top-selling drug, met analyst expectations of $1.3 billion, a 2% increase from the same quarter in 2018.

Amgen said that Otezla, which it bought on Nov. 21, had sold $178 million worth of product between that date and the end of the year. Amgen bought Otezla from Celgene, which had to divest the psoriatic arthritis drug as a condition of its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Amgen said that total product sales were 2% lower in the last quarter of 2019 than in 2018.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

