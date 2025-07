Amgen Stock (AMGN) Opinions on Recent Price Declines and Technical Trends

Recent discussions on X about Amgen (AMGN) have centered around the stock's price movements and technical indicators. Many users have noted the stock's recent decline, with some highlighting a strong uptrend from June lows and bullish signals in technical charts. There’s also chatter about positive earnings reports and promising updates on drug trials sparking interest among investors.

Additionally, posts on X reflect curiosity about Amgen’s broader market position, with some pointing to increased short interest as a sign of skepticism, while others remain optimistic about long-term growth prospects. The mix of technical analysis and fundamental updates keeps the conversation dynamic. This ongoing buzz illustrates the diverse perspectives on Amgen’s current trajectory in the biotech sector.

Amgen Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Amgen Insider Trading Activity

Amgen insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M REESE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,936 shares for an estimated $10,233,747 .

. JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122

MURDO GORDON (EVP, Global Commercial Ops) sold 8,771 shares for an estimated $2,585,644

ESTEBAN SANTOS (EVP, Operations) sold 8,711 shares for an estimated $2,550,903

DEREK MILLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,024 shares for an estimated $593,933 .

. NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807

RACHNA KHOSLA (SVP, Business Development) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $434,520

MATTHEW C. BUSCH (VP, Finance & CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $279,690

Amgen Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,304 institutional investors add shares of Amgen stock to their portfolio, and 1,322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Amgen Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMGN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

Amgen Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMGN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $AMGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $328.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $305.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $288.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Salim Syed from Mizuho set a target price of $280.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $315.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Gregory Renza from RBC Capital set a target price of $320.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $330.0 on 04/09/2025

