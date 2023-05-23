Amgen settles patent lawsuit over biosimilar of J&J's big-selling Stelara

By Blake Brittain

May 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N has settled its lawsuit over Amgen Inc's AMGN.O proposed biosimilar version of J&J's top-selling treatment Stelara for psoriasis and other autoimmune conditions, according to a filing in Delaware federal court.

Amgen said in a statement on Tuesday that the settlement terms are confidential, but it will allow the company to sell its biosimilar of Stelara "no later than January 1st, 2025."

Representatives for J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Stelara, which is also approved to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease and other conditions, had sales of more than $9.7 billion last year.

Stelara is a biologic drug, meaning it is derived from living cells and cannot be exactly duplicated. A 2009 law allows companies to make biosimilar versions of complex biologic drugs that can be substituted for them, much like cheaper generic versions of conventional drugs, which are exact copies of the branded medicines.

J&J told the court in its lawsuit last year that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve Amgen's biosimilar in the second or third quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Bario and Bill Berkrot)

