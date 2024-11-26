Amgen Says Its Weight Loss Drug Candidate MariTide Reduced Weight Up To 20 Percent In Phase 2 Study

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Tuesday reported encouraging results from its Phase 2 study of MariTide in people with obesity.

Results from the 2 study showed that MariTide reduced weight up to 20 percent without a weight loss plateau in people with obesity and without Type 2 diabetes at week 52.

In people with Type 2 diabetes, MariTide could reduce weight up to 17 percent, also without a weight loss plateau.

The ongoing part 2 of the Phase 2 study is investigating MariTide beyond 52 weeks to evaluate further weight loss, weight maintenance, and durability of weight loss after discontinuation of treatment.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 study dubbed MARITIME in obesity and related conditions.

