News & Insights

BioTech
AMGN

Amgen Says Its Weight Loss Drug Candidate MariTide Reduced Weight Up To 20 Percent In Phase 2 Study

November 26, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Tuesday reported encouraging results from its Phase 2 study of MariTide in people with obesity.

Results from the 2 study showed that MariTide reduced weight up to 20 percent without a weight loss plateau in people with obesity and without Type 2 diabetes at week 52.

In people with Type 2 diabetes, MariTide could reduce weight up to 17 percent, also without a weight loss plateau.

The ongoing part 2 of the Phase 2 study is investigating MariTide beyond 52 weeks to evaluate further weight loss, weight maintenance, and durability of weight loss after discontinuation of treatment.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 study dubbed MARITIME in obesity and related conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.