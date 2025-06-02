BioTech
AMGN

Amgen Says Imdelltra Cut Risk Of Death By 40% In Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

June 02, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Monday announced positive interim results from the Phase 3 DeLLphi-304 study showing Imdelltra reduced the risk of death by 40% and significantly extended median overall survival (OS) by more than five months compared to standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The study met its primary OS endpoint.

DeLLphi-304 study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Imdelltra for the treatment of patients living with SCLC who progressed on or after a single line of platinum-based chemotherapy. Data from the study showed a median OS of 13.6 months with Imdelltra compared to 8.3 months with local SOC chemotherapy in SCLC patients.

The results will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Imdelltra is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.