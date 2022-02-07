US Markets
Amgen revenue up 3% with contribution from Lilly COVID antibody

Deena Beasley Reuters
Amgen Inc on Monday reported fourth-quarter revenue rose 3%, helped by sales of a COVID-19 antibody treatment it manufactures for Eli Lilly and Co.

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc AMGN.O on Monday reported fourth-quarter revenue rose 3%, helped by sales of a COVID-19 antibody treatment it manufactures for Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N.

Sales of Amgen's own drugs fell 1%, however, amid pricing pressure from lower-cost competition.

The biotechnology company will hold a business review meeting on Tuesday to discuss its outlook for 2022 as well as "longer-term financial guidance through the end of the decade.”

Amgen said fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, helped by lower expenses and share repurchases, were $4.36 per share, beating the average analyst forecast of $4.08, as compiled by Refinitiv.

The company's net earnings rose 22% to $3.36 per share in the quarter, driven by higher revenue and lower shares outstanding.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $6.85 billion, close to analyst expectations of $6.87 billion.

Amgen partnered with Eli Lilly in 2020 to increase the supply of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatments. It did not say how much it received from the arrangement in the quarter, but it contributed to $575 million listed under "other revenue."

Amgen said sales volume for the quarter rose 7%, but was more than offset by lower inventory levels and lower net selling prices as competition, including from cheaper generics and biosimilars, pushed down prices for its arthritis, migraine and cholesterol-lowering drugs.

Sales of arthritis drug Enbrel fell 13% from a year earlier to $1.11 billion. Sales of newer cancer drug Lumakras totaled $45 million for the quarter, which was short of analyst estimates of $58 million.

