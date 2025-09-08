Amgen Reports Preliminary Phase 3 Trial Results For Rocatinlimab In Moderate-to-Severe AD

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. announced preliminary top-line results from the ASCEND study evaluating rocatinlimab, an investigational T-cell rebalancing therapy targeting the OX40 receptor, in adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The ongoing ASCEND study, which includes approximately 2,600 patients, is designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of rocatinlimab (150 mg and 300 mg) administered every four or eight weeks in individuals who completed a previous ROCKET program trial. This analysis focused on adults who completed the first 24 weeks of therapy in a previous ROCKET trial and continued in ASCEND for an additional 32 weeks.

The primary endpoint of the study was to evaluate the long-term safety of rocatinlimab and is descriptive in nature. The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) in adults, included upper respiratory infections, aphthous ulcers, headache, influenza, cough and rhinitis, which were observed in previous ROCKET trials. The discontinuation rate due to adverse events was low across the adult rocatinlimab treated cohorts.

Across the Phase 3 ROCKET program including ASCEND, the incidence of gastrointestinal ulceration events with rocatinlimab to date is less than 1 per 100 patient-years. The ASCEND study is ongoing and continues to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of rocatinlimab up to 104 weeks in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe AD.

The secondary endpoints of the study were evaluated in adults who achieved a clinical response in either the HORIZON or IGNITE trials and were re-randomized in the ASCEND study. The majority of patients in this sub-population, who continued receiving rocatinlimab monotherapy either with Q4W or Q8W dosing, reported continued therapeutic benefit at one year of treatment across measures of improvement in skin clearance, itch, disease extent and severity.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.