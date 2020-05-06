Amgen Reports Positive Results For Otezla In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) Wednesday announced positive results from the ADVANCE trial, a Phase 3 study to assess the efficacy of Otezla or Apremilast in adults with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.

The multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study showed that oral Otezla 30 mg twice daily achieved a statistically significant improvement, compared with placebo.

The trial achieved 75 percent improvement from baseline at week-16, confirming the secondary endpoints.

Currently, Otezla is approved for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a serious, chronic inflammatory disease that causes raised, red, scaly patches to appear on the skin, typically affecting the outside of the elbows, knees or scalp.

