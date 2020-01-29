Amgen Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

The biotech stock Amgen has performed less well than the S&P 500 since the start of the year, but is ahead of the market benchmark since the beginning of October,

Shares of the biotech firm Amgen are down 6.7% from the beginning of the year, but remain up 16.2% since the beginning of October. That’s a stronger performance than the S&P 500, which was up 1.4% from the start of the year, but just 10.1% since the start of the fourth quarter.

On Thursday afternoon, Amgen (ticker: AMGN) will have a chance to make its case for 2020, as it releases its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. The company has scheduled an earnings call for 5 p.m., shortly after the market closes.

The company is beginning to clock sales from Otezla, a drug formerly owned by Celgene that it bought from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for $13.4 billion last year. A challenge to Amgen’s patent on Enbrei, which treats diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, was resolved in the company’s favor in the middle of last year. That lifted a significant weight on the stock.

Amgen stock now trades at 13.8 times per-share earnings projected for the next 12 months.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

-- Analysts expect Amgen to announce earnings per share of $3.41 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales are expected to total $6 billion.

-- In November, Amgen completed its $13.4 billion purchase of Otezla, which treats forms of psoriasis, among other diseases.

-- On Jan. 22, Citi analyst Mohit Bansal wrote that Amgen could have a strong year. “We think in 2020 the company could do more than just catching up with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index as the setup looks even better this time versus 2019,” Bansal wrote.

-- In a Jan. 14 note, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young wrote that the company had grown more bullish on dermatology after its victory on Enbrel, which treats some forms of psoriasis as well as rheumatoid arthritis. “We think that Amgen’s confidence about investing in Enbrel and dermatology grew significantly,” Young wrote. “We have seen this through the company making a big investment in Otezla.”

-- Young was optimistic about the stock’s chances in 2020. “We think that its base business is stable with parts that are growing,” she wrote.

-- In October, Amgen reported third-quarter earnings of $3.66 per share.

