Amgen Q2 Net Income Improves; Repatha Sales Jump 37% ; Lifts 2026 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN), a drug manufacturer, on Tuesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting revenue growth and improved earnings.

In addition, the firm has raised earnings guidance for full-year 2026.

Company Profile

Amgen develops medicines for serious diseases, and the therapeutic areas include oncology, cardiovascular diseases, inflammation, rare diseases, bone health, nephrology, obesity, and metabolic diseases.

Amgen's key commercial products include Repatha for hypercholesterolemia, Prolia for Osteoporosis, Xgeva for Prevention of skeletal-related events from solid tumours, Enbrel for Rheumatoid arthritis, and many more.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter, net income increased to $2.38 billion or $4.37 per share from $1.43 billion or $2.65 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue improved approximately 9.5% to $10.05 billion from $9.18 billion in the prior year.

Product revenue rose 9% to $9.54 billion from $8.77 billion a year ago.

Under the general medicine category, Repatha sales increased 37% to $953 million from $696 million in the prior year.

EVENITY revenue jumped 38% to $714 million from $518 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, Prolia revenue slipped 32% to $759 million from $1.12 billion in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totalled $14.0 billion and debt outstanding totalled $57.3 billion.

2026 Guidance

For full-year 2026, Amgen now expects revenue of $38.2 billion to $39.4 billion, slightly higher compared with its previous outlook of $37.1 billion to $38.5 billion. On an adjusted basis, earnings are now expected to be $22.30 to $23.50 per share, up from the prior forecast of $21.70 to $23.10 per share.

Stock Performance

AMGN has traded between $269.77 and $398.00 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $390.02, up 2.94%.

In the overnight market, AMGN is up 0.14% at $390.57.

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