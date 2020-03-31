Amgen Purchases 49% Of Shares Of Amgen Astellas BioPharma

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) said that it has consummated the purchase from Astellas of 49% of shares of Amgen Astellas BioPharma K.K., a joint venture between Amgen and Astellas established in 2013.

Amgen Astellas BioPharma K.K, which is now a wholly-owned Amgen affiliate in Japan renamed Amgen K.K., has enabled Amgen to build a strong presence in Japan as it advances treatments for serious illnesses.

