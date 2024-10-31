News & Insights

Amgen price target lowered to $326 from $335 at UBS

October 31, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Amgen (AMGN) to $326 from $335. Amgen reported in-line topline sales for Q3, with most products as expected, while weaker sales for Enbrel, Prolia, and Tepezza, offset by higher Nplate, Blincyto, and Repatha sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of the highly anticipated binary Maritide readout end-Q3.

