Amgen Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMGN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Amgen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $336,294, and 5 are calls, amounting to $246,138.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $370.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amgen's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amgen's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $185.0 to $370.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.6 $3.35 $3.57 $300.00 $245.9K 2.0K 723 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.45 $6.3 $6.35 $295.00 $61.4K 175 147 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.55 $370.00 $57.1K 1 162 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $20.7 $20.3 $20.7 $305.00 $55.8K 701 48 AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $22.75 $22.2 $22.49 $305.00 $47.2K 701 21

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Amgen's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 993,967, the AMGN's price is down by -1.09%, now at $308.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amgen

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $294.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $294.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amgen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AMGN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.