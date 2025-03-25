Amgen Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Amgen. Our analysis of options history for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 63% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $762,532, and 5 were calls, valued at $755,304.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $340.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amgen's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amgen's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.55 $4.25 $4.25 $340.00 $413.1K 449 977 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.2 $3.8 $3.8 $312.50 $229.1K 3 605 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.6 $10.25 $10.6 $305.00 $72.0K 735 19 AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $1.81 $1.6 $1.7 $300.00 $71.7K 52 926 AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $1.71 $1.44 $1.6 $300.00 $67.5K 52 504

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amgen, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Amgen Trading volume stands at 1,441,651, with AMGN's price down by -3.31%, positioned at $303.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. Expert Opinions on Amgen

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $294.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

