Amgen Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMGN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Amgen. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,560, and 8 calls, totaling $578,729.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $320.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amgen options trades today is 1031.71 with a total volume of 3,367.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amgen's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Amgen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $21.0 $20.3 $20.81 $285.00 $252.8K 4.5K 964 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $20.9 $20.25 $20.7 $285.00 $92.9K 4.5K 365 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.7 $10.2 $10.25 $320.00 $58.4K 624 462 AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $10.9 $10.45 $10.7 $300.00 $53.5K 982 249 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $21.25 $19.7 $20.8 $285.00 $35.3K 4.5K 407

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

In light of the recent options history for Amgen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Amgen With a trading volume of 1,699,750, the price of AMGN is up by 5.44%, reaching $304.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Amgen

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $299.25.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Amgen, targeting a price of $298. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Amgen, maintaining a target price of $295. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $324.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amgen with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

