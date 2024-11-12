Amgen MariTide bone mineral density loss data ‘leaked,’ says Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald tells investors that MariTide’s Phase 1 data includes “a big surprise” as the supplemental appendix file seems to show bone mineral density, or BMD, data for AMG-133, which the firm says “was a big unknown and risk” given its mechanism of GIPR antagonism. Data the firm “found interesting” suggest a 4% BMD loss for the 420mg dose in the MariTide’s Phase 1 MAD study over 12 weeks, the analyst noted. “On one hand, patients could naturally lose bone mineral density during weight loss treatment,” but “on the other hand, this could be a non-starter because there seems to be a dose-dependent increase in BMD loss,” writes the analyst. The firm has an Overweight rating and $405 price target on Amgen (AMGN) shares, which are down $21.77, or nearly 7%, to $300.04 in afternoon trading.
