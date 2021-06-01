Amgen, Kyowa Kirin To Jointly Develop, Commercialize KHK4083 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, an anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody.

KHK4083 is Kyowa Kirin's potential first-in-class, Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, with potential in other autoimmune diseases.

As per the terms of the deal, Amgen will make a $400 million up-front payment to Kyowa Kirin plus up to an additional $850 million future contingent milestone payments, as well as significant royalty payments on future global sales.

Under terms of the agreement, Amgen will lead the development, manufacturing, and commercialization for KHK4083 for all markets globally, except Japan, where Kyowa Kirin will retain all rights.

In February, Kyowa Kirin announced positive results from a Phase 2 study of KHK4083 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, which affects nearly 30 million people in major global markets.

Amgen plans to leverage unique data from its deCODE Genetics subsidiary to inform the potential use of KHK4083 in indications beyond atopic dermatitis.

