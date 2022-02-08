Markets
Amgen Issues FY22 & Long-term Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) said, for 2022, the company estimates: non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $17.00-$18.00. Revenues are projected in a range of $25.4 billion-$26.5 billion. The company also disclosed its 2022 share repurchase plans of between $6 billion and $7 billion, including plans to buy back up to $6 billion of its shares during the first quarter of 2022.

Over 2022-2030, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share growth of high-single to low double-digit CAGR; and revenues of mid-single digit CAGR.

