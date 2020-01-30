Amgen Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced, fr the full year 2020, the company expects: non-GAAP EPS in the range of $14.85 to $15.60; and total revenues in the range of $25.0 billion to $25.6 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $16.14 on revenue of $25.49 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth-quarter, non-GAAP EPS increased 6% to $3.64. Total revenues decreased 1% to $6.2 billion, reflecting the impact of biosimilar and generic competition against select products. Product sales declined 2% globally, for the quarter.

For full year, non-GAAP EPS increased 3% to $14.82. Total revenues was down 2% to $23.4 billion, with product sales declining 1%.

Shares of Amgen were down 3% after hours.

