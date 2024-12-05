News & Insights

Amgen To Invest Addl. $1 Bln For Second Drug Substance Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina

December 05, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) announced Thursday a $1 billion expansion to establish a second drug substance manufacturing facility in North Carolina. This brings the company's total planned investment in Holly Springs to more than $1.5 billion, building on its previously announced $550 million commitment.

The $1 billion facility will incorporate cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, aligning with Amgen's commitment to environmental stewardship and manufacturing excellence.

In tandem with the existing facility, these investments will create 370 new jobs in the region, supporting a robust biomanufacturing hub.

This expansion enhances the company's global biomanufacturing network, leveraging decades of operational expertise and technological advancements to ensure the reliable and efficient delivery of high-quality medicines to patients worldwide.

