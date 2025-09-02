Markets
AMGN

Amgen To Invest $600 Mln In State-of-the-Art Science & Innovation Center At U.S. HQ

September 02, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) Tuesay announced plans to invest over $600 million in a new, state-of-the-art center for science and innovation at its global headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California.

"At Amgen, we're continuing to invest in the future of American science and innovation," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "This new center will empower our scientists with the tools and collaborative environment they need to shape the next era of scientific discovery and advance medicines that improve human health."

The new center for science and innovation enhances the company's global network of sites, leveraging decades of operational expertise and technological advancements.

Construction is expected to begin in third quarter of 2025 and create hundreds of U.S. jobs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.