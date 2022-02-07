Amgen Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.90 billion, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $2.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 billion or $4.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $6.85 billion from $6.63 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.36 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.81 -Revenue (Q4): $6.85 Bln vs. $6.63 Bln last year.

