Amgen Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.70 billion, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $1.93 billion, or $3.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 billion or $3.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $6.20 billion from $6.23 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:

