Amgen Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.38 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $2.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 billion or $5.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.99 billion from $6.59 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.49 -Revenue (Q2): $6.99 Bln vs. $6.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.80 to $18.80 Full year revenue guidance: $26.6 to $27.4 Bln

