Amgen Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.80 billion, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $2.18 billion, or $3.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.52 billion or $4.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $6.21 billion from $5.87 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $2.52 Bln. vs. $2.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.25 vs. $3.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.84 -Revenue (Q2): $6.21 Bln vs. $5.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.10 - $15.75 Full year revenue guidance: $25.0 - $25.6 Bln

