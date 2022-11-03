Amgen Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.14 billion, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $3.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 billion or $4.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $6.65 billion from $6.71 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.14 Bln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.98 vs. $3.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.65 Bln vs. $6.71 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.25-$17.85 Full year revenue guidance: $26.0-$26.3 Bln

