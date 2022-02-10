Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Pays A US$1.94 Dividend In Just Three Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Amgen's shares on or after the 14th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.94 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$7.76 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Amgen has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of $237.19. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Amgen is paying out an acceptable 68% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Amgen's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Amgen's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Amgen has delivered an average of 21% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Amgen for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat and Amgen's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Amgen's dividend merits.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Amgen is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Amgen that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

