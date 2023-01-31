Amgen Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.62 billion, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $3.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.20 billion or $4.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $6.84 billion from $6.85 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.00 vs. $3.36 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.84 Bln vs. $6.85 Bln last year.

