Markets
AMGN

Amgen Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

January 31, 2023 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.62 billion, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $3.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.20 billion or $4.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $6.84 billion from $6.85 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.00 vs. $3.36 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.84 Bln vs. $6.85 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.