Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Amgen (AMGN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $312.45 in the previous session. Amgen has gained 6.1% since the start of the year compared to the -1.5% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -13.9% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 31, 2023, Amgen reported EPS of $4.96 versus consensus estimate of $4.65 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.8%.

For the current fiscal year, Amgen is expected to post earnings of $19.83 per share on $28.13 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $21.20 per share on $32.44 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 6.39% and 15.33%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Amgen may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Amgen has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 22.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.6X versus its peer group's average of 13.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Amgen currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Amgen passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Amgen shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does AMGN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AMGN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI). PBYI has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 13.33%, and for the current fiscal year, PBYI is expected to post earnings of $0.69 per share on revenue of $236.7 million.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. have gained 15.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.3X and a P/CF of 25.58X.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is in the top 38% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AMGN and PBYI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.