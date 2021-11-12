Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $211.56, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMGN was $211.56, representing a -23.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $276.69 and a 5.53% increase over the 52 week low of $200.47.

AMGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). AMGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.71. Zacks Investment Research reports AMGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.39%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amgn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMGN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PJP with an increase of 1.04% over the last 100 days. BBH has the highest percent weighting of AMGN at 8.83%.

