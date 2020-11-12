Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Dividends
Amgen Inc. (AMGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $240.69, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMGN was $240.69, representing a -9.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $264.97 and a 35.94% increase over the 52 week low of $177.05.

AMGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB). AMGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.4. Zacks Investment Research reports AMGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.96%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AMGN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
  • SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
  • Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)
  • VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIA with an increase of 12.98% over the last 100 days. IBB has the highest percent weighting of AMGN at 7.75%.

